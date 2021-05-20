Thai April domestic car sales jump 93per cent year-on-year

Business

Cars are seen stuck in traffic in Bangkok
Cars are seen stuck in traffic in Bangkok, Thailand, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK: Domestic car sales in Thailand surged 93.07per cent in April from a year earlier to 58,132 vehicles, coming off a very low base last year when the country was in a full lockdown, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Thursday.

Sales rose 25.47per cent year-on-year to 74,295 cars in March, a month before a third wave of coronavirus infections started.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

