Thai April exports up 13.1per cent year-on-year - commerce minister

BANGKOK: Thailand's exports rose 13.09per cent in April from a year earlier, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said.

Shipments will keep improving, he told the THAN TALK television programme on Monday.

The ministry is due to release April trade data at around 0330 GMT. A Reuters poll forecast a 9.6per cent rise in exports in April.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies)