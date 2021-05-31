Thai April factory output posts biggest rise in more than 8 years

Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in April rose for a second straight month and at the fastest pace in more than eight years, partially due to coming off a low base last year, the industry ministry said on Monday.

The MPI jumped 18.46per cent from a year earlier, beating a forecast in a Reuters poll for a 14.6per cent increase and against March's revised 5.89per cent increase.

The MPI gain was boosted by higher production of automobiles, beer and air conditioners, the ministry said.

Capacity utilisation was 59.58per cent in April, down from 70.65per cent in March, the ministry said, with extended holidays taking place in April.

The MPI this month should be again supported by coming off a low base in 2020, when the Southeast Asian country imposed strict measures to contain its first COVID-19 outbreak, ministry official Thongchai Chawalitpichaet told a briefing.

The country's current wave of infections, which has included clusters detected in factories, may affect some production but should not have a significant impact on overall output, Thongchai said.

"Such infections were found among certain groups and are not affecting supply chains," Thongchai said.

On Sunday, Thailand's largest agribusiness firm Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl said it had closed one of its factories for five days after several workers tested positive for COVID-19.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Ed Davies)