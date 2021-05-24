Thai central bank says key rate may stay at record low for 1-2 years
Thailand's benchmark interest rate will probably stay at a record low of 0.5per cent for one or two years until the economy clearly recovers, a senior central bank official said on Monday.
BANGKOK: Thailand's benchmark interest rate will probably stay at a record low of 0.5per cent for one or two years until the economy clearly recovers, a senior central bank official said on Monday.
Inflation may rise temporarily and stagflation is not expected, senior director Don Nakornthab told an economic forum.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)