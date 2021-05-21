Thai exports rose more than 10per cent in April - media

Thailand's exports increased more than 10per cent in April from a year earlier, the Matichon newspaper reported on Friday, quoting the commerce minister.

BANGKOK: Thailand's exports increased more than 10per cent in April from a year earlier, the Matichon newspaper reported on Friday, quoting the commerce minister.

Exports are likely to exceed the commerce ministry's target of 4per cent growth this year, the paper also quoted Jurin Laksanawisit as saying.

The commerce ministry is due to release April trade data on May 25 at around 0330 GMT.

