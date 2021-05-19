Thai financial system more vulnerable after return of virus - central bank minutes

Thailand's financial system has become more vulnerable due to negative shocks from the latest coronavirus outbreak and there remained significant risks to the economy, the central bank's minutes showed on Wednesday.

On May 5, the central bank left its policy rate unchanged at a record low of 0.50per cent for an eighth straight meeting to help support Southeast Asia's second-largest economy as it struggles with a third wave of COVID-19 infections..

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies)