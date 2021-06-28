Thai govt plans US$235 million to ease impact of virus curbs

Thailand's government has prepared about 7.5 billion baht (US$235 million) to help ease the impact of restrictions imposed to curb a recent spike in infections, its prime minister said on Monday.

BANGKOK: Thailand's government has prepared about 7.5 billion baht (US$235 million) to help ease the impact of restrictions imposed to curb a recent spike in infections, its prime minister said on Monday.

The tighter restrictions announced on Sunday include a ban on restaurant dine-ins and closures of construction sites in the capital Bangkok and five surrounding provinces.

The assistance will be offered to affected employers and workers, Prayuth Chan-ocha told a briefing.

More than 690,000 workers in the six provinces have been affected, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said.

Prayuth said a planned reopening of the resort island of Phuket to vaccinated foreign tourists would go ahead on Thursday while other economic measures including a co-payment scheme are still on track, Prayuth said.

(US$1 = 31.95 baht)

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)