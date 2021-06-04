Thai May headline CPI rises 2.44per cent year on year, lower than forecast

Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose for a second straight month in May, up 2.44per cent from a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Friday, slightly missing analyst expectations.

A mother and her daughter shop for bananas at a market in Bangkok
FILE PHOTO: A mother and her daughter shop for bananas at a market in Bangkok, Thailand, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The figure, weighed down by government utility subsidies, compared with a forecast for a rise of 2.85per cent in a Reuters poll and followed April's 3.41per cent increase.

The core CPI index was up 0.49per cent from a year earlier, versus a forecast for a 0.45per cent rise.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

