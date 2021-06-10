Thai parliament passes bill on US$16 billion borrowing to fight COVID-19

Thailand's parliament on Thursday passed a bill to allow the government to borrow an additional 500 billion baht (US$16 billion) to help the tourism-reliant country deal with its latest and worst coronavirus outbreak so far.

BANGKOK: Thailand's parliament on Thursday passed a bill to allow the government to borrow an additional 500 billion baht (US$16 billion) to help the tourism-reliant country deal with its latest and worst coronavirus outbreak so far.

The bill passed with 270 votes in favour from a total of 469 members of parliament present.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(US$1 = 31.12 baht)

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Ed Davies)