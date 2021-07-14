Thai PTT power unit invests US$453 million in India's Avaada Energy
BANGKOK: Thai electricity firm Global Renewable Synergy Company Pcl (GPSC) said it had bought 41.6per cent of India's Avaada Energy for 14.8 billion baht (US$453.29 million).
"The investment in this platform aligns with the company’s growth strategy in the renewable energy business," GPSC chief executive Worawat Pitayasiri said in a statement late on Tuesday.
GPSC, a unit of state-owned PTT Pcl, considers India as a focus country for renewable energy expansion.
The deal comes days after another PTT unit, PTT Global Chemical Pcl, announced a US$4.75 billion acquisition of German coating resins maker Allnex
(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Ed Davies)