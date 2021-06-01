Thai Q2 exports seen up 15per cent year on year - shippers

Thailand's exports are expected to rise 15per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier, powered by improved global demand and after coming off a low base last year, the country's shippers' council said on Tuesday.

While maintaining its export growth forecast of 6per cent-7per cent this year, the group said shipments could rise 10per cent-15per cent if Thailand can address a container shortage and high freight rates.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies)