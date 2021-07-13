Thailand approves US$1.3 billion measures to ease impact of COVID-19 lockdown

BANGKOK: Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved 42 billion baht (US$1.29 billion) of relief measures to help businesses and workers affected by the latest coronavirus restrictions as the country deals with its biggest outbreak so far.

The measures included compensation for businesses and utility subsidies, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said in a statement. The lockdown began on Monday in the capital Bangkok and nine provinces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(US$1 = 32.55 baht)

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Ed Davies)