Thailand first quarter GDP contracts 2.6per cent year-on-year, less than expected
Thailand's economy shrank in the first quarter from a year earlier as coronavirus outbreaks hurt consumption and tourism, but the fall was less than expected.
BANGKOK: Thailand's economy shrank in the first quarter from a year earlier as coronavirus outbreaks hurt consumption and tourism, but the fall was less than expected.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy contracted 2.6per cent in the March quarter from a year earlier, data from the National Economic and Social Development Council showed on Monday, versus a forecast 3.3per cent drop in a Reuters poll.
On a quarterly basis, gross domestic product (GDP) rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2per cent in the first quarter, beating the 0.8per cent drop forecast by economists.
The agency cut its GDP outlook for the full year to 1.5per cent-2.5per cent from a previous forecast of 2.5per cent-3.5per cent growth.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)