Thailand SEC files criminal complaint against crypto exchange Binance

Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a criminal complaint against cryptocurrency exchange Binance for operating a digital asset business without a license, the latest in a growing worldwide crackdown on the platform.

"It was found that Binance has provided platform services for trading or exchanging digital assets via its website..." the SEC said on Friday.

"The aforementioned activities of Binance is liable to operating digital asset business in the category of digital asset exchange without license."

In Thailand, only licensed firms are allowed to provide services related to digital asset trading, the country's regulator said.

A Binance spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Britain's financial watchdog had last week barred Binance from carrying out regulated activities in the country.

The company has previously said it takes its compliance obligations seriously and was committed to following regulatory requirements wherever it operates.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Tom Wilson in London; Editing by Arun Koyyur)