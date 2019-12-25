Thailand's November foreign tourist arrivals up 5.92% year-on-year

BANGKOK: Tourist arrivals in Thailand rose 5.92 per cent in November from a year earlier, after increasing 12.51 per cent in the previous month, the tourism ministry said in a statement on Wednesday (Dec 25).

A total of 3.36 million tourists in November spent 167 billion baht (US$5.54 billion), up 2.98 per cent from a year earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Visitors from China, Thailand's biggest source of tourists, jumped 18.33 per cent in November year-on-year, after October's 27.81 per cent surge, due partly to last year's low comparative figures.

In the January-November period, overall tourist arrivals totalled 35.87 million, up 4.44 per cent from a year earlier.

Foreign tourist receipts make up about 12 per cent of Thailand's gross domestic product (GDP).