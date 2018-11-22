Robotics supplier, transport management software specialist win big at The Entrepreneur of the Year Award

SINGAPORE: A robotics supplier and a transport management software specialist emerged as overall winners at The Entrepreneur of the Year Award (EYA) 2018 on Thursday (Nov 22).

The EYA, organised by the Association of Small & Medium Enterprises (ASME) and the Rotary Club of Singapore, recognises entrepreneurs who have displayed diligence and perseverance and achieved success in their respective fields.

Advertisement

Mr Derrick Yap, CEO of PBA International, was honoured for being a leading end-to-end supplier for robotics and industrial 4.0 solutions, under the Established Entrepreneur category.

Mr Yap oversees 30 companies in the group - with offices in 10 countries and more than 500 employees across Asia.

Mr Ng Kim Wah, CEO of Skyfy Technology, was the other winner of the night, being recognised under the New Entrepreneur category.

He was honoured for creating a software platform that enables companies to manage their transportation fleet more efficiently and productively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Four others bagged sub-category awards for their business strategy, social contribution, innovation and technology.

Ms Rachel Wong, co-founder and managing director of Marunda Utama Engineering, received the EYA for social contribution in the Established Entrepreneur category.

Mr Ryan Sumesh, CEO and chairman of Vrobal Energy & Resources, brought home the EYA for innovation and technology in the Established Entrepreneur category.

Founder and CEO of InfoCorp Technologies, Mr Roy Lai, clinched the EYA for social contribution in the New Entrepreneur category, while Mr Victor Tan, CEO of Top International Holding, received the EYA for business strategy in the New Entrepreneur category.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing gave out the awards to the entrepreneurs at a ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton Millennia, Singapore.

Mr Chan congratulated the winners for their entrepreneurial spirit and for bringing glory to brand Singapore.

He stressed that entrepreneurs should chase opportunities and that the government will continue to support them in their ventures.

“Enterprise Singapore (ESG) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry will work closely with you to do two things – to develop the overseas markets for us to expand collectively as Team Singapore ... ESG would like to work with chambers like yourself to glean our resources so we can go overseas and explore those resources together,” said Mr Chan.

“The second thing that ESG would want to do is to work with you to develop real capabilities. Capabilities that will allow us to distinguish ourselves in the sea of competition in Asia and beyond” added Mr Chan.