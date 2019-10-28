The Force is with Microsoft: Shares up on winning JEDI contract

- Microsoft shares rise 3.4per cent to US$145.50 premarket, after company wins the Pentagon's US$10 bln cloud computing contract

- The Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud (JEDI) contract is part of a broader digital modernization of the Pentagon meant to make it technologically more agile

- MSFT was chosen for the contract over U.S. Defense department (DoD) favorite Amazon.com Inc

- Brokerage Wedbush expects Amazon and others to challenge this decision in the courts, but ultimately this is a paradigm changer for Microsoft

- This deal adds at least US$10/share to MSFT's stock and could have significant positive financial implications for the company over the coming years - Wedbush

- Shares of Amazon fall -1.1per cent to US$1,742.50 premarket

- As of Friday's close, MSFT shares had gained 38.6per cent this year and were the second best performer on the blue-chip Dow Jones index

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)