The Washington Post to open Hong Kong bureau, up Southeast Asia coverage

SINGAPORE: The Washington Post on Tuesday (Feb 13) said it is broadening its international coverage, and this includes setting up a new Hong Kong bureau and hiring a correspondent there that will cover Southeast Asia.

In a press release, the US news outlet said besides a new Hong Kong bureau, it is opening one in Rome, Italy, which builds on its recent expansion plans that saw the addition of bureaus in Paris, Istanbul and Brussels.

It will also name a second Mexico City-based correspondent to widen its coverage in Latin America, it added.

Foreign editor Douglas Jehl said in the press release the Hong Kong-based correspondent will allow The Washington Post to "turn a closer eye to Southeast Asia", while its Rome-based correspondent will bolster its coverage there at a time when "migration, extremism and nationalism are reshaping the region's politics".

“This expansion will allow us to embark on even more ambitious, distinctive work and report more comprehensively from around the world,” said Martin Baron, the news outlet's executive editor.



The three new international reporting positions will be added in early 2018, meaning The Washington Post will have 27 reporters based in 19 foreign locations, the press release said.



This latest development comes after the New York Times announced last October that it was opening a new Singapore sales office, with the aim of serving marketers and agencies across Southeast Asia, including Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.