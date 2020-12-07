Thiel-backed therapy developer AbCellera looks to raise up to US$391 million in IPO

Peter Thiel-backed biotech developer AbCellera Biologics Inc, which has partnered with Eli Lilly for its COVID-19 antibody drug, said on Monday it expects to raise up to US$391 million in its initial public offering (IPO).

REUTERS: Peter Thiel-backed biotech developer AbCellera Biologics Inc, which has partnered with Eli Lilly for its COVID-19 antibody drug, said on Monday it expects to raise up to US$391 million in its initial public offering (IPO).

AbCellera plans to sell 23 million shares priced between US$14 and US$17 apiece, it said in a regulatory filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1703057/000119312520311091/d29983ds1a.htm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There has been a strong demand for new biotechnology stocks, with almost half of the U.S. IPOs in 2020 coming from the healthcare sector, according to data from IPOScoop.

Reuters reported in September that AbCellera had hired investment banks for a U.S. IPO and could look to raise between US$200 million and US$300 million.

The company plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "ABCL".

AbCellera said last month its revenue rose to US$11.6 million in 2019 from US$8.8 million, a year earlier. Its net loss for the year was US$2.2 million, compared to a profit of US$309,000 in 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company, which also counts Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and healthcare-focused buyout firm OrbiMed Advisors LLC among its investors, said Credit Suisse, Stifel, Berenberg, SVB Leerink and BMO Capital Market were the lead underwriters for the IPO.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)