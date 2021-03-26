Thiele family to remain major Lufthansa shareholders: sources

The Thiele family will remain major shareholders in German airline Lufthansa following the death of Heinz Hermann Thiele, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

There has been some uncertainty about the fate of the holdings of the billionaire who died in February.

The German brake maker Knorr-Bremse and the rail technology company Vossloh said on Thursday that Thiele's stakes would be shifted to a family foundation, meaning they would continue as anchor shareholders in those companies.

Thiele has been one of the largest shareholders in Lufthansa. His stake will also be transferred to the foundation, the two sources said.

