Thoma Bravo to take QAD Inc private for US$2 billion

REUTERS: QAD Inc said on Monday private equity firm Thoma Bravo will buy the enterprise software maker for about US$2 billion, the latest go-private deal by the software investor.

QAD shareholders will get US$87.50 per share in cash, a premium of about 20per cent to the company's last close. The company's stock jumped 19.4per cent to US$87.05 on Monday.

Following the completion of the deal, expected in the fourth quarter of 2021, QAD founder and President Pamela Lopker will retain a significant ownership interest in the company and continue to serve on the board.

Founded in 1979, QAD provides cloud-based planning and resources solutions software to manufacturing companies.

"We believe operating as a private company will allow

QAD to continue its subscription model transition and accelerate its growth and profitability initiatives," Bhavan Suri, analyst at William Blair, wrote in a note on Monday.

Thoma Bravo is one the largest software-focused private equity firms with over US$78 billion in assets under management. Its portfolio companies include information technology services provider SolarWinds Corp and cybersecurity firm McAfee Corp. It has annouced deals to take security software vendor Proofpoint and data solution provider Talend to private earlier this year.

Morgan Stanley & Co served as financial adviser to QAD's special committee, and Moelis & Company advised Lopker. Barclays served as financial adviser to Thoma Bravo.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Krystal Hu in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Jane Wardell)