Thomas Cook in talks with China's Fosun over tour operator sale

China's Fosun Tourism has made a preliminary approach to Thomas Cook to buy its tour operator business, sending shares in the struggling British travel group higher.

LONDON: China's Fosun Tourism has made a preliminary approach to Thomas Cook to buy its tour operator business, sending shares in the struggling British travel group higher.

Thomas Cook said in a statement on Monday it was in talks with the Hong Kong-listed Fosun, its biggest shareholder, about the operations. It said there could be no certainty that the approach would result in a formal offer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The board will consider any potential offer alongside the other strategic options that it has, with the aim of maximizing value for all its stakeholders," it said. Shares in Thomas Cook were up 12per cent in early trading.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)