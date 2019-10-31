Thomson Reuters operating profit tops Wall Street estimates

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Thomson Reuters Corp , parent of the Reuters News agency, reported higher-than-expected quarterly operating profit on Thursday and affirmed its 2019 and 2020 estimates.

The news and information provider posted single-digit sales increases in the third quarter in each of its three largest divisions, Legal Professionals, Corporates and Tax & Accounting Professionals.

Operating profit rose to US$262 million, or 27 cents a share, from US$173 million or 12 cents a share a year ago, reflecting the revaluation of warrants the company holds in Refinitiv, which the London Stock Exchange (LSE) has agreed to buy.

Analysts, on average, expected profit of 19 cents a share, according to Refinitiv.

Thomson Reuters affirmed its 2019 and 2020 sales and earnings outlook, which it had raised in August.

The LSE agreed on Aug. 1 to buy the financial-data business, now called Refinitiv, from Blackstone for US$27 billion in an all-share deal.

Thomson Reuters will hold a 15per cent stake in the LSE on completion of the Refinitiv deal, which is expected in the second half of 2020, the companies said. A Thomson Reuters representative will also sit on the LSE board.

Revenue rose 10per cent to US$1.41 billion in the quarter, slightly below estimates.

Thomson Reuters reported a net loss of US$44 million, or 9 cents per share, versus a profit of US$302 million, or 39 cents per share, a year ago.

(Writing by Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by David Clarke)