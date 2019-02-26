Thomson Reuters posts 9 percent rise in quarterly revenue

Thomson Reuters on Tuesday reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, stripping out the impact of currency, helped by higher sales at its Legal and Tax & Accounting businesses.

TORONTO: Thomson Reuters on Tuesday reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, stripping out the impact of currency, helped by higher sales at its Legal and Tax & Accounting businesses.

The news and information provider reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$1.52 billion, compared with US$1.41 billion a year ago. Earnings excluding special items were 20 cents per share, down from 22 cents per share a year ago.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Nick Zieminski)