Thomson Reuters posts 9 percent rise in quarterly revenue

Thomson Reuters on Tuesday reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, stripping out the impact of currency, helped by higher sales at its Legal and Tax & Accounting businesses.

FILE PHOTO: CEO Jim Smith speaks during the Thomson Reuters annual general meeting for shareholders
FILE PHOTO: Thomson Reuters CEO Jim Smith speaks during the Thomson Reuters Corp. annual general meeting for shareholders in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

The news and information provider reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$1.52 billion, compared with US$1.41 billion a year ago. Earnings excluding special items were 20 cents per share, down from 22 cents per share a year ago.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Source: Reuters

