Thomson Reuters reports higher quarterly revenue

REUTERS: Thomson Reuters Corp on Tuesday reported higher revenue for the third quarter and raised its full year free cash flow outlook for 2020.

The news and information provider, which owns Reuters News, said quarterly revenue rose 2per cent to US$1.44 billion and operating profit rose 21per cent to US$318 million.

(Reporting by Kenneth Li; Editing by Alexander Smith)