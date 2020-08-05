Thomson Reuters reports lower second-quarter revenue, operating profit

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

NEW YORK: Thomson Reuters Corp on Wednesday reported slightly lower revenues for the second quarter and an 18per cent decline in operating profit, and reaffirmed its forecast for the balance of 2020.

The news and information provider, which owns Reuters News, said quarterly revenue dipped 1per cent to US$1.405 billion and operating profit fell to US$365 million, from US$447 million, when the quarter included some one-time items.

(Writing by Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Alexander Smith)