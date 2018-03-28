Thomson Reuters reports UK gender pay gap of 16.95 percent

Thomson Reuters , one of the world's biggest news and information companies, on Tuesday reported a mean gender pay gap for its British legal entities of 16.95 percent and a mean bonus gap of 50.52 percent.

LONDON: Thomson Reuters , one of the world's biggest news and information companies, on Tuesday reported a mean gender pay gap for its British legal entities of 16.95 percent and a mean bonus gap of 50.52 percent.

Thousands of large UK employers have been ordered to disclose their gender pay gaps by April, almost 50 years on from the passage of Britain's equal pay act.

"At Thomson Reuters, we believe the strongest workforce is the most diverse workforce; the most competitive in the global economy," said Mark Sandham, senior vice president and chief operating officer for human resources at Thomson Reuters.

"We will continue to champion gender equality and look forward to continuing to measure progress," he said in a report.

The data was combined for all of its British legal entities.

Thomson Reuters said men occupied 71 percent of its senior leadership roles.

"The bonus gap is also impacted by the senior leadership profile as these roles attract long term financial incentives which are included in the bonus gap calculations," Thomson Reuters said.

At Thomson Reuters Professional UK Limited, the mean pay gap was 2.43 percent while at Reuters Limited the mean pay gap was 20.23 percent. The respective mean bonus gaps were 51 percent and 40.96 percent.

Thomson Reuters, controlled by Canada's Thomson family, is the parent of Reuters News.

