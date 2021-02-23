Thomson Reuters reshapes corporate structure for post-pandemic world

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Thomson Reuters Corp reported higher fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday and said it would start a two-year program that will change it from a holding company to an operating company.

NEW YORK: Thomson Reuters Corp reported higher sales and operating profits and said it would reshape its corporate structure for a post-pandemic world, closing offices, streamlining technology and relying more on artificial intelligence and machines.

The news and information group said it would invest US$500 million to US$600 million over two years to make the transition from a content provider to a content-driven technology company to serve customers increasingly working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It aims to cut annual operating expenses by US$600 million through eliminating duplicate functions and consolidating technology, as well as through attrition and shrinking its real estate footprint. The cost cuts do not involve layoff programs and divestitures, the company said.

"We look at the changing behaviors as a result of COVID ... on professionals working from home working remotely being much more reliant on 24-7, digital always-on, sort of real-time always available information, served through software and powered by AI and ML (machine learning)," Chief Executive Steve Hasker said in an interview.

Sales growth is forecast to accelerate in each of the next three years compared with 1.3per cent reported sales growth for 2020, the company said in its earnings release.

Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters News, said revenues rose 2per cent to US$1.62 billion, while its operating profit jumped more than 300per cent to US$956 million, reflecting the sale of an investment and other items.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Its three main divisions, Legal Professionals, Tax & Accounting Professionals and Corporates, all showed higher organic quarterly sales and adjusted profit.

Adjusted earnings per share of 54 cents were ahead of the 46 cents expected, based on data from Refinitiv.

The company raised its annual dividend by 10 cents to US$1.62 per share.

The Reuters News business showed lower revenue in the fourth quarter. In January, Stephen J. Adler, Reuters' editor-in-chief for the past decade, said he would retire in April from the world's largest international news provider.

Advertisement

Thomson Reuters also said its stake in The London Stock Exchange is now worth about US$11.2 billion.

The LSE last month completed its US$27-billion takeover of data and analytics business Refinitiv, 45per cent-owned by Thomson Reuters.

(Writing by Nick Zieminski in New York, editing by Louise Heavens and Jane Merriman)