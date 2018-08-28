Thomson Reuters says it will complete Blackstone deal on October 1

Thomson Reuters will buy back US$9 billion worth of its common stock using the proceeds of the sale of the majority of its Financial and Risk business to Blackstone Group LP , the news and data firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

TORONTO: Thomson Reuters Corp said on Tuesday that it will complete the sale of a 55 percent stake in its Financial & Risk unit to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP on Oct. 1.

The news and information provider had previously said it expected to complete the deal, which values the business at about US$20 billion, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The company reiterated its guidance that it will receive about US$17 billion in gross proceeds when the deal closes, out of which it plans to return US$10 billion to shareholders.

As part of that process, the company said up to US$9 billion will be returned to shareholders through a tender offer for shares which commences on Tuesday.

From the remainder of the proceeds, the company said it will redeem US$4 billion of debt, keep US$2 billion of cash on its balance sheet and use US$1 billion to cover expenses related to the transaction.

Shares in Thomson Reuters, which had been suspended prior to the announcement, were trading at CUS$58.15 at 11:17 a.m. ET in Toronto, having earlier hit CUS$58.50 after trading recommenced, their highest level since January.

