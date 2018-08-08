Thomson Reuters second quarter revenue rises 2 percent

Thomson Reuters Corp on Wednesday reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue and said it was on track for a "solid" full-year performance.

The news and information provider reported second-quarter revenue of US$1.31 billion, compared with US$1.28 billion a year ago. Adjusted for special items, earnings were 17 cents per share, down form 19 cents per share a year ago.

Analysts had expected revenue of US$1.31 billion and earnings of 11 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Thomson Reuters reported a 6-percent decline in operating profit to US$204 million, which it said was primarily due to costs and investments ahead of the planned sale of a majority stake in its Financial & Risk business to Blackstone Group LP.

Thomson Reuters agreed in January to sell a majority stake in the Financial & Risk unit, which sells data and news primarily to financial customers, to Blackstone. It expects the deal to close early in the fourth quarter.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 8 percent to US$348 million.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Nick Zieminski)