Thomson Reuters sees low single digit growth in 2018 revenue

Business

Thomson Reuters sees low single digit growth in 2018 revenue

Thomson Reuters Corp on Friday forecast low single digit growth in 2018 revenue in its remaining business.

The Thomson Reuters logo is seen on the company building in Times Square, New York.
The Thomson Reuters logo is seen on the company building in Times Square, New York, U.S., January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: Thomson Reuters Corp on Friday reported slightly higher-than-expected first-quarter sales and earnings, and forecast low single-digit growth in 2018 revenue in its remaining business.

The news and information company announced earlier this year that it is selling a majority stake of its Financial & Risk unit to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP .

Thomson Reuters reported quarterly revenue of US$1.38 billion, up from US$1.33 billion a year ago. Adjusted for special items, first-quarter earnings were 28 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting revenues of US$1.36 billion and earnings of US$0.27 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Thomson Reuters, the parent of Reuters News, competes for financial customers with Bloomberg LP as well as News Corp's Dow Jones unit.

(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark