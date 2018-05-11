Thomson Reuters sees low single digit growth in 2018 revenue

Thomson Reuters Corp on Friday forecast low single digit growth in 2018 revenue in its remaining business.

REUTERS: Thomson Reuters Corp on Friday reported slightly higher-than-expected first-quarter sales and earnings, and forecast low single-digit growth in 2018 revenue in its remaining business.

The news and information company announced earlier this year that it is selling a majority stake of its Financial & Risk unit to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP .

Thomson Reuters reported quarterly revenue of US$1.38 billion, up from US$1.33 billion a year ago. Adjusted for special items, first-quarter earnings were 28 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting revenues of US$1.36 billion and earnings of US$0.27 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Thomson Reuters, the parent of Reuters News, competes for financial customers with Bloomberg LP as well as News Corp's Dow Jones unit.

