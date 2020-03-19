Thyssenkrupp considers production cuts as coronavirus spreads

Business

Thyssenkrupp considers production cuts as coronavirus spreads

Thyssenkrupp , a major supplier to the automotive industry, on Wednesday said it was considering shortened working hours as carmarkers reduce or suspend production due to the coronavirus crisis.

FILE PHOTO: Thyssenkrupp&apos;s logo is seen outside elevator test tower in Rottweil
FILE PHOTO: Thyssenkrupp's logo is seen outside the elevator test tower in Rottweil, Germany, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

Bookmark

DUESSELDORF, Germany: Thyssenkrupp , a major supplier to the automotive industry, on Wednesday said it was considering shortened working hours as carmarkers reduce or suspend production due to the coronavirus crisis.

The car industry is Thyssenkrupp's single biggest customer group, buying numerous components and steel parts from the steel-to-submarines conglomerate.

"We want to keep employed as many employees as possible, even if we are partially running out of work," Thyssenkrupp board member Oliver Burkhard said in a statement.

"To do so we will be looking at all options, including short-time working allowances," Burkhard, Thyssenkrupp's chief human resources officer, said.

Earlier this week, several carmakers, including Volkswagen and Daimler , introduced far-reaching production cuts due to the spread of the coronavirus, raising the question of when their suppliers would follow suit.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Jane Merriman)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark