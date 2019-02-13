Thyssenkrupp employees will not support Tata JV at any price

Labour leaders, who hold half the seats on Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board, will not support a planned joint venture with Tata Steel if concessions in ongoing antitrust proceedings go too far, a union representative said.

FILE PHOTO: A steel worker of Germany&apos;s industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG takes a sample
FILE PHOTO: A steel worker of Germany's industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG takes a sample of raw iron from a blast furnace at Germany's largest steel factory in Duisburg, Germany, January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

DUESSELDORF, Germany: Labour leaders, who hold half the seats on Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board, will not support a planned joint venture with Tata Steel if concessions in ongoing antitrust proceedings go too far, a union representative said.

"We won't support a merger at any price," Markus Grolms, vice chairman of Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board and secretary at IG Metall, Germany's biggest labor union, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

Source: Reuters

