Thyssenkrupp's top shareholder appoints ex-Volkswagen CEO

FRANKFURT: The Alfried Krupp von Bohlen and Halbach Foundation, Thyssenkrupp's top shareholder, has appointed former Volkswagen Chief Executive Bernd Pischetsrieder as a member of its board of trustees, it said on Wednesday.

Pischetsrieder, who served as Volkswagen's CEO from 2002 to 2006, also chairs the supervisory board of reinsurer Munich Re and is a member of the supervisory board at carmaker Daimler , the foundation said.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)