FRANKFURT: Thyssenkrupp shares extended their losses on Monday and fell to their lowest levels in almost 16 years.

The conglomerate's shares declined as much as 2.7 percent to 11.03 euros per share, their lowest level since Aug. 11, 2003.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Thomas Seythal)