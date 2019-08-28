Tiffany & Co misses quarterly same-store sales estimates

Tiffany & Co reported a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday, hurt by lower tourist spending, a key source of revenue for luxury retailers.

The company's Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Bogliolo also said protests in Hong Kong were disrupting sales in the city.

Tiffany's same-store sales, excluding the effects of currency exchange rates, fell 3per cent. Analysts had expected a 1.3per cent decrease, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's net earnings fell to US$136.3 million, or US$1.12 per share, in the second quarter ended July 31, from US$144.7 million, or US$1.17 per share, a year earlier.

