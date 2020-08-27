Tiffany quarterly sales fall 29per cent on pandemic hit

Tiffany & Co , which has delayed the close of its US$16.2 billion sale to France's LVMH , reported a 29per cent drop in quarterly sales on Thursday as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered demand for luxury goods.

The U.S. jeweler, however, said sales trends were improving in August, mainly driven by improved demand in Mainland China and growing online sales.

Worldwide sales fell to US$747.1 million in the second quarter ended July 31, from US$1.05 billion a year earlier.

