Business

Tiffany's 2020 holiday sales rise about 2per cent

U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co said on Tuesday 2020 holiday sales rose about 2per cent, as consumers stuck at home shopped more online and shoppers in China spent more on jewelry.

FILE PHOTO: A Tiffany store is seen in Beverly Hills
FILE PHOTO: A Tiffany store is seen in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 13, 2017. Picture taken March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

