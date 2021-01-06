Tiffany's 2020 holiday sales rise about 2per cent

U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co said on Tuesday 2020 holiday sales rose about 2per cent, as consumers stuck at home shopped more online and shoppers in China spent more on jewelry.

REUTERS: U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co said on Tuesday 2020 holiday sales rose about 2per cent, as consumers stuck at home shopped more online and shoppers in China spent more on jewelry.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Advertisement