Tiffany says LVMH countersuit attempt to avoid full purchase price

Tiffany & Co said on Tuesday LVMH's countersuit to drop its US$16 billion bid for the U.S. jeweler was just an attempt to evade paying the full purchase price.

Tiffany said LVMH had still not provided it or the court with a copy of the letter from the French government that prohibited the acquisition prior to its scheduled date.

