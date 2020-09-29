Tiffany says LVMH countersuit attempt to avoid full purchase price

Tiffany & Co said on Tuesday LVMH's countersuit to drop its US$16 billion bid for the U.S. jeweler was just an attempt to evade paying the full purchase price.

FILE PHOTO: A LVMH luxury group logo is seen prior to the announcement of their 2019 results in Par
FILE PHOTO: A LVMH luxury group logo is seen prior to the announcement of their 2019 results in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo
Tiffany said LVMH had still not provided it or the court with a copy of the letter from the French government that prohibited the acquisition prior to its scheduled date.

