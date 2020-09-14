Tiffany to argue request to fast-track LVMH case on September 21

A Delaware judge scheduled a Sept. 21 hearing for Tiffany & Co to argue for expedited proceedings of its lawsuits seeking to hold LVHM to its proposed merger, according to a Monday court filing.

