Tiffany to argue request to fast-track LVMH case on September 21
A Delaware judge scheduled a Sept. 21 hearing for Tiffany & Co to argue for expedited proceedings of its lawsuits seeking to hold LVHM to its proposed merger, according to a Monday court filing.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)