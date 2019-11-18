TikTok owner ByteDance plans to launch music streaming: Report

Business

TikTok owner ByteDance plans to launch music streaming: Report

FILE PHOTO: The logo of theTikTok app is seen on a mobile phone screen
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the TikTok app is seen on a mobile phone screen in this picture illustration taken February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Illustration/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

ByteDance is looking to launch its music streaming as soon as next month, initially in emerging markets such as India, Indonesia and Brazil, before a future opening in the United States, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

In addition to on-demand music, ByteDance's app will include a library of short video clips for listeners to search through and synch to songs as they listen, the report added.

ByteDance has not given a name to its music app yet and pricing remains unclear, although it is expected to cost less than the US$10 a month charged by Spotify Technology SA, Apple Inc and others in the United States, according to the report. 

The company was not immediately available for comment on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark