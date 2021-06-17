TikTok owner ByteDance's 2020 revenue soars, net loss at US$45 billion - memo

The widening of the loss was partly attributable to accounting norms for share-based compensation of employees, a person familiar with the matter said.

Reuters has reported that ByteDance, one of the world's biggest private tech companies with an estimated value of about US$300 billion in recent trades, had a revenue goal of around US$30 billion for 2020.

ByteDance posted an operating loss of US$2 billion and a gross profit of US$19 billion, representing a 93per cent growth year over year, the company told employees in a staff meeting, upon which the memo was based.

Beijing-based ByteDance declined to comment on its financials.

It had 1.9 billion global monthly users in December 2020 for all its apps including TikTok, its Chinese version Douyin and news aggregator Jinri Toutiao.

In May, company founder Zhang Yiming unexpectedly announced that he will step down as CEO, a move that comes as Chinese regulators are increasing scrutiny of the country's biggest technology firms.

