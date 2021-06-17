TikTok owner ByteDance's revenue up 111per cent to US$34.3 billion in 2020 - source

TikTok owner ByteDance's revenue up 111per cent to US$34.3 billion in 2020 - source

Its gross profit hit US$19 billion, representing a 93per cent growth year over year while its operating loss was US$2 billion for the year and net loss was US$45 billion, the person said.

People walk past the Bytedance headquarters building in Beijing
