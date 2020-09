"Of those videos, we found and removed 96.4per cent of videos before a user reported them, and 90.3per cent were removed before they received any views," TikTok said.

"Of those videos, we found and removed 96.4per cent of videos before a user reported them, and 90.3per cent were removed before they received any views," TikTok said.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Advertisement