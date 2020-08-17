TikTok signs music distribution deal with UnitedMasters

TikTok is partnering with U.S. music distribution company UnitedMasters, a deal that will allow creators on the Chinese video sharing app to directly distribute their music to streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

The move comes days after President Donald Trump ordered TikTok's parent ByteDance to divest the U.S. operations of the video app within 90 days, ramping up pressure on the Chinese company over concerns about the safety of the personal data it handles.

ByteDance is in talks to sell the North America, Australia and New Zealand operations of TikTok to Microsoft Corp.

