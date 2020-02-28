TIM board views positively KKR's non-binding bid for fiber-optic network

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Telecom Italia (TIM) said on Thursday its board viewed positively a non-binding offer by U.S. investment firm KKR to become the Italian telecoms group's exclusive partner in developing a fiber-optic network.

MILAN: Telecom Italia (TIM) said on Thursday its board viewed positively a non-binding offer by U.S. investment firm KKR to become the Italian telecoms group's exclusive partner in developing a fiber-optic network.

TIM said its board on Thursday had met for an update on plans to combine its fiber-optic assets with those of smaller rival Open Fiber.

Advertisement

Advertisement

TIM said Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi would continue discussions on the project and inform Italian institutions in line with current legislation which gives the governments special powers to intervene in strategic sectors.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Valentina Za, editing by)