Time Warner beats estimates on 'Justice League' success

Time Warner Inc , which is in the process of being bought by AT&T Inc , reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by the success of its latest superhero movie "Justice League".

Revenue from Warner Bros, which includes the movie business and is the company's biggest unit by revenue, rose 4.8 percent to US$4.05 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$4.03 billion, according to data and analytics firm FactSet.

"Justice League", featuring Israeli actress Gal Gadot and American actor Ben Affleck, had grossed more than US$655.9 million globally as of Jan. 28, according to tracking firm Box Office Mojo. (http://bit.ly/2FtGPrn)

Revenue from Home Box Office (HBO), home to hit fantasy show "Game of Thrones", rose 12.7 percent to US$1.68 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$1.65 billion, according to data and analytics firm FactSet.

The company's net income attributable to shareholders surged to US$1.39 billion, or 1.75 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, mainly due to a gain of US$1.06 per share related to changes to U.S. tax laws.

In the year-ago quarter, the company earned US$293 million, or 37 cents per share.

Revenue rose 9 percent to US$8.61 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of US$8.42 billion. According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, Time Warner's adjusted EPS was US$1.60 per share, while the average analyst estimate was US$1.43.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)