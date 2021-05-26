Timeline: Amazon's major acquisitions over the years

Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday snapped up MGM, the fabled U.S. movie studio behind the James Bond franchise, for US$8.45 billion, in what will be its second-biggest acquisition ever as the e-commerce giant moves deeper into several sectors.

The deal opens up a vast library of hit movies and TV shows, for Amazon, including "The Handmaid's Tale", "Vikings" and "Shark Tank", and further strengthens its Prime video streaming service.

The announcement by the e-commerce giant comes more than a week after AT&T, the owner of HBO and Warner Bros studios, and Discovery, home to lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC, said they would combine their content to form a standalone global entertainment and media business in a US$43 billion deal.

Here is a timeline of Amazon's largest deals over the last 20 years:

2020 - Agrees to buy California-based self-driving startup Zoox Inc in a deal reported to be worth more than US$1 billion that gives it options to use autonomous technology in either ride-hailing or its delivery network. (https://reut.rs/3oWjNBG)

2019 - Agrees to acquire a 49per cent stake in a unit of India's Future Group which owns 7.3per cent of Future Retail, giving the U.S.-based company a 3.58per cent stake in the retailer which operates more than 1,500 stores in the country. (https://reut.rs/3hSVpz6)

2018 - Agrees to buy video doorbell maker Ring, in a growing bet on delivering packages inside of shoppers' homes and on home security. (https://reut.rs/3yHMuXc)

2018 - Agrees to acquire small online pharmacy PillPack, a move to compete with drugstore chains, drug distributors and pharmacy benefit managers. (https://reut.rs/34jglrb)

2017 - Says it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for US$13.7 billion, in what has been its biggest ever deal so far. (https://reut.rs/3wwQ1Wv)

2017 - Clinches deal to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com. Financial terms were not disclosed. (https://reut.rs/3ui71yb)

2017 - An affiliate of the company agrees to buy a 1.79 billion-rupee (US$27.6 million) stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop Ltd (https://reut.rs/3vlL4ji)

2014 - Snaps up live-streaming gaming network Twitch Interactive for about US$970 million in cash. (https://reut.rs/3yxMCZD)

2012 - Agrees to buy robotic technology company Kiva Systems Inc for US$775 million in cash. (https://reut.rs/3yBMPL3)

2010 - Buys the owner of online shopping sites Diapers.com and Soap.com, Quidsi, for US$500 million. (https://reut.rs/3wDhhD3)

2009 - Pays about US$928 million to acquire online shoe retailer Zappos.com. (https://reut.rs/3wypjgc)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)