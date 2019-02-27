TJX holiday quarter same-stores sales beat estimates

Off-price apparel retailer TJX Cos Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday, as steep discounts drove more shoppers to its T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores during the holiday season.

TJX reported a 6 percent rise in comparable-store sales, beating analysts' average estimate of a 3.54 percent rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales rose to US$11.13 billion from US$10.96 billion.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)